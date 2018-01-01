Nike+ Run Club appYOUR PERFECT RUNNING PARTNERWhether you’re just getting started or getting ready for another race, theNike+ Run Club app surrounds you with everyone and everything you need to run better.With the motivation of millions of runners behind you and expert guidancearound every turn, we'll help you reach your goals—and have more fun doing it.
TRACK YOUR PROGRESSBecause every mile matters to you, we deliver every detail— pace, distance, routes and personal records—with incredible accuracy,and give you more control than ever over the stuff you want to see during your run.
GET PERSONALISED COACHINGWhatever you're trying to do, your Nike+ Coach has a plan for you.One that's personalised to your goals and current fitness.One that updates and adapts as you progress, to help you reach those goals.
RUN TOGETHERIt's never been easier to compare and compete withfriends and fellow runners around the world–all it takes is hash-tagging your milesagainst specific goals or challenges.
STAY MOTIVATEDWith Nike+ Run Club Spotify playlists, in-run cheers from your friends,and encouragement from elite athletes, there's always a reasonto push a little harder and go a little further.
SHARE YOUR RUNNow not only can you personalise your run posts byadding photos, stats and stickers, but you can customisewho it goes to—your whole social network, or just your Nike+ friends.