The Next Generation Of Hoops
Introducing the Nike Air Zoom BB NXT. More energy from your first step to your last.
Give and Go
The addition of two Zoom units under the ball of the foot absorbs the energy generated in every step and returns it to give you the extra push you need to drive past defenders.
It's In The Details
We identified the best techniques in our design toolbox to deliver a shoe that would stay fresher for longer and that's strong enough to withstand high-level competition. We created 3D-printed models and combed over every detail to reduce weight and amplify sensation in the final design.
Put To The Test
With the Nike Air Zoom BB NXT, we wanted to create a basketball shoe with optimal energy return. Through intensive tests at our Nike Sports Research Lab, we collected data and feedback from athletes to achieve our goals.
Built To Finish Strong
Three layers of Nike React foam, consisting of two layers in the midsole and a sockliner, create lightweight, responsive cushioning, designed to keep you fresh all game long.
Lightweight and Durable
Engineered mesh utilises reinforced layers to create support around the toe, heel and midfoot, delivering stability without adding weight.