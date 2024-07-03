Behind the scenes: the creation of Nike Women's elite athletics kits

The 2024 sport collection are the most data-driven athletics kits Nike has ever crafted. The kits utilise Nike NXT computational design and sport research, allowing for pixel-by-pixel and stitch-by-stitch level precision in the garments' design and construction. Nike's team studied athletes' bodies in the sport research lab with 4D motion-captured data, looking at athletes in motion, zones of heat, sweat zones and more to map the breathability and stretch necessary for the ideal fit and range of motion.

The kits feature Dri-FIT ADV, innovative technologies that help create a high-performance microfibre and polyester sweat-wicking fabric. The goal is to keep athletes dry and comfortable as they compete.

Once Nike's design team gathered the data, it sought to create a series of silhouettes to serve athletes across a range of events, considering different body types and size requirements, as well as specialised kits tailored to the needs of all genders.

For the women's athletics kits, the design team restructured built-in bras to allow female athletes to wear separate Swoosh bras under their kits. The result is a combination of pieces that work together. The pieces for men offer variety, with silhouettes based on body definition and specifications for each event.

Given how dynamic and diverse the sport of athletics is, innovation is critical. For example, Nike introduced new thrower tops that have a more relaxed fit in the body in a lighter material than the previous kit. The women's version of the thrower top also features cut-outs through the back of the shoulders for increased mobility and range of motion. The designers also prioritised versatility, adding a new women's leotard to the line with short bottoms. They also designed the existing leotard option to be worn with shorts over the top if that's how an athlete styles it.

"We're accounting for genders and body types of all shapes and sizes and abilities", Janett Nichol, Nike VP of Apparel Innovation, said. "In athletics, for example, the marathoner, the long jumper and the shot-putter clearly need their apparel to perform differently. Data truly affects how we design in new and different ways. And in addition to using insights to innovate for performance, we also used athlete feedback for our kits' aesthetics".

The colour direction for our competition kits in Paris is called metaprism. It amplifies traditional federation shades by creating vibrations through colour, using light and movement. Every kit uses a country's national colours, but pushes the colour palette in a new direction while still channelling the federation's traditional look and feel.

The kits for the preliminary and semi-final events primarily feature solid-coloured tops, but the kits for the finals feature an all-over print—the first time Nike has created a special design for the finals. Thanks to the data visualisation of the computational design team, the brand developed a unique concept known as "emotion of motion".

In a groundbreaking move, the team converted Nike Sport Research Lab motion capture of a distance runner into an ever-evolving, colour-coded particle field. These visualisations were translated directly into the "emotion of motion" graphic. Although the spectrum of athletics events is exceptionally broad, motion is the unifier, and these kits were created to celebrate athletic achievement in its highest order.

The result is nearly 50 styles and more than a dozen competition styles from which athletes can choose.