How to Choose Sun-Protective Clothing

While every athlete enjoys catching some rays on a sunny day, a smart athlete is also concerned about harmful UV light.That's because exposure to UV radiation produced by the sun damages the DNA in your skin cells, which can cause premature ageing and skin cancer.If you want to look and feel your best far into the future while still enjoying outdoor activities, the best way you can protect yourself is with the proper clothing.

The Skin Cancer Foundation recommends protective clothing from the sun and gives sun-protective products a seal of recommendation.Here's what you need to know to choose the right attire for your next adventure under the sky.