What Your Emotions Are Trying to Tell You

First, cut yourself some slack. "It's OK to not be OK. Acknowledging that is number one", says Falsone.



Then, let your emotions do their thing—to an extent. "We don't need to feel stressed about the fact that we're stressed", says Duckworth. To stop the snowball, actively channel pleasant emotions. Duckworth does this with a 30-second exercise she calls Three Good Things. "I call my attention to three good things that happened in the last 24 hours. They can be big or small", says Duckworth. "Usually, our attention goes to the negative. We've evolved to scan the horizon for threats. This exercise draws our attention to what we might overlook". Try it every morning when you wake up.



Puddicombe has his own practice to help him cultivate what Buddhists call loving kindness. "I bring to mind an individual whom I care about", he says. "I picture them sitting somewhere that I know they love. And as I exhale, I imagine them looking increasingly healthy, happy and relaxed. Focusing on their happiness brings about a joy and a connection that I might feel I'm missing". Exercises like this, says Puddicombe, can also reorient you to take positive action. "So often, people will look at meditation as running away from life. I would say it's running towards life. You're taking that quality of mind back into the everyday".



Finally, Dr Cacioppo offers one simple piece of advice that seems to tie all of it together: "Be your own best friend", she says. When you think of a best friend, they're likely encouraging and non-judgemental, supporting you in every way no matter what you're feeling. "Why don't we do that for ourselves?" asks Dr Cacioppo.



Knowing what you know now, the question becomes, "Why don't you start today?"