Coats That Take the Chill Off

On cooler days when your time outside is brief, an easy, lightweight layer can do the trick. Consider grabbing a Nike Therma Hoodie, which provides lightweight insulation with double-brushed microfibre fleece designed to retain heat. Or opt for a coat made from Nike Tech Fleece, which features plush foam layered between soft cotton jersey fabric. The best winter coats come in your favourite colour and style and include the features you need, whether that's a hood for sudden showers, a pocket for your smartphone or a zip for ventilation.

Coats That Keep You Cosy

Once temperatures dip down under 7°C, you'll want a coat with synthetic or down insulation to keep you toasty. Nike synthetic insulation replicates the look and feel of down, but it won't lose its insulating properties during wet weather. If you're looking for a jacket that is breathable but still keeps moisture out, keep an eye out for Nike Storm-FIT garments. Nike Storm-FIT coats have a laminate-coated layer of microfibre polyester that keeps water and wind where it belongs, while still allowing your sweat to evaporate.

Coats That Make You Downright Toasty

When it's so cold that you just want to curl up by the fireplace, keep moving and cosy up in one of our warmest winter coats instead. Look for a thigh-length parka that covers your hips and has an adjustable hood to keep the cold off your head and neck. If you opt for down insulation, look for a fill power of 700 or higher or grab a heavier weight synthetic parka. Snow protection will be important as well, so look for a jacket that is windproof and water-resistant or waterproof. You may also want fleece-lined pockets to keep your hands cosy.

If you're facing extreme cold temperatures, you may want to layer an insulated jacket over a lightweight fleece and long-sleeve performance base layer. Warm air gets trapped between layers of clothing, so having the right gear to wear underneath your coat will keep you extra toasty. And don't forget a pair of gloves or mittens and a beanie.

Coats to Try Out

It's hard to know if you picked the right coat until you wear it in winter weather and test it against frigid winds and bitter cold. If it turns out you need a warmer coat or another size or want a different style, return it to Nike within 60 days free of charge—no matter why you change your mind.

Want to layer on even more warmth? Pair any of our loose-fitting jackets and parkas with a gilet or top your winter look with a knit beanie. No matter your cold-weather style, we've got you covered.