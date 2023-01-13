Puffer coats are a must for days when temperatures are trying to put a freeze on your plans.

Nike puffer coats are insulating and plush but they won't get in the way of your stride. These coats are equipped to handle a breadth of weather conditions. And, with a variety of designs available, there are plenty of options for all kinds of activities. Whether you're going for a hike or simply scurrying from your car to your house, check out the best women's puffer coats by Nike.

(Related: The Best Nike Running Jackets and Gilets To Wear All Season)