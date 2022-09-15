10% Off Your First Order

Join us on the Nike App for your exclusive offer. Download

Students Now Get 10% Off

Learn More

Save Up to 40%

Shop All Our New Markdowns

Free Standard Delivery & 30-Day Free Returns

Join Now View Details

Trained Podcast: Building a Legacy with Coach Cheese

Coaching

This athletics team is woven into the fabric of sporting history. Hear how alumnus Chandra Cheeseborough is carrying on their traditions.

Last updated: 22 August 2022
2 min read
The History of The Tigerbelles, According to Chandra Cheeseborough

Trained is a podcast exploring the cutting edge of holistic fitness.

Though rarely talked about today, the Tigerbelles, Tennessee State University's women's athletics team, is one of the most accomplished sports clubs in the state's history. During the reign of legendary coach Ed Temple, the historically all-Black team produced 40 Olympic athletes who took home 23 medals—many while living in the Jim Crow South, prior to Title IX. One of those barrier-breaking sprinters is Olympic gold medallist and TSU athletics director Chandra Cheeseborough, or Coach Cheese. On this episode, she joins host Jaclyn Byrer to recount stories of her time as a Tigerbelle and share how Ed Temple impacted her as an athlete and highly successful coach. She also tells us how she's keeping the history of the club alive, and shares advice for other athletes hoping to leave a mark.

"You can't coach heart. They've got to have it. I'd rather have a person with a lot of heart that will outwork a talented person any day".

Chandra Cheeseborough
Former Tigerbelle and Tennessee State University athletics director

Listen Now

Have a question about mindset, movement, nutrition, recovery or sleep? Have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email Jaclyn at trained@nike.com and she'll see what she can do.

Related Stories

Is Tenacity Born or Made

Coaching

Is Tenacity Born or Made?

How to Respond More Positively

Coaching

How to Respond More Positively to (Just About) Everything

Sloane Stephens on Making a Comeback After Injury

Coaching

Trained Podcast: Make a Comeback with Sloane Stephens

To Achieve a Goal, Decide If the Process Is Worth It

Coaching

To Achieve a Goal, Decide Whether the Process Is Actually Worth It

How to Prevent Injuries, According to Kelly Starrett, DPT

Coaching

Trained Podcast: Boost Your Mobility With Kelly Starrett