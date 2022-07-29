The 7 Best Pieces of Nike Football Gear for Women

For footballers, every second on the pitch counts. And whatever the position, time spent fiddling with shinguards or any other type of nuisance isn't just an annoyance—it's a moment that could potentially cost the match.

Granted, the effectiveness of football gear goes far beyond function. Stepping out onto the pitch in a sleek football kit can instil formidable confidence in any player and team.

Designed to meet the athletic prowess of footballers of all levels, check out these seven Nike football must-haves for women.