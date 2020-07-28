Strengthen Your Heart and Run for a Lifetime

Ready for a Remodel?

The good news is, you can build a stronger heart starting right now—even if yours has already rejigged based on how you have (or haven't) been moving. Within four to six weeks of regular endurance training (that's 150 minutes a week, per the American College of Sports Medicine's rec), you can start to see cardiovascular changes, like easier runs or step-climbing, courtesy of that expanding left ventricle. All those miles you log also increase the number of tiny blood vessels and energy-making cells in the heart, which allow the arteries there to capture more oxygen, says Barry Franklin, PhD, the director of preventive cardiology and cardiac rehabilitation at Beaumont Health in Royal Oak, Michigan.



To see the improvement in action, take note of your resting heart rate on your activity tracker. A lower heart rate at rest, a by-product of endurance work, gives your heart more time to fill with blood. Not only will you be able to push yourself even further during aerobic sports and workouts, but you'll also boost your long-term health: Every 10 beats-per-minute (bpm) reduction in resting heart rate improves your fitness enough to reduce your risk of heart disease and all-cause mortality by 15 to 20 percent, Franklin says. The healthiest athletes have a resting heart rate of around 40 to 65 bpm, says Franklin, although the American Heart Association says anything between 60 and 100 is normal.



Of course, weight training definitely has a role in a well-rounded workout programme. It can build muscle strength and endurance, improve insulin sensitivity, and increase lean body mass and your metabolism, says Franklin. "But we may pay a price if that's all we do", adds Lieberman. You don't need to become a marathon runner. But who wants to be a chimp?