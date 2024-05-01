Nike unveils technological advances in the Pegasus 41

Before crafting the Pegasus 41, Nike designers surveyed everyday runners to find out what was missing from the Pegasus line. Based on the responses, the designers focused on making the Pegasus 41 shoes not only durable and dependable, but also more comfortable. The upper part of the shoe is made from an engineered mesh, designed to be more breathable and comfortable than previous models.



The Pegasus 41 also features a new, innovative Dynamic Midfoot Fit system. In this system, the shoe's lacing is tied to an internal midfoot band that wraps around the entire foot. This midfoot system ensures complete support, durability and a comfortable fit.

Thanks to its new features and sustainably minded design, the new addition to the Pegasus line is an exciting look into the innovative future of footwear. The Pegasus 41 will be released in June 2024 on Nike.com and at selected retailers.