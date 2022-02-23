Nike Trainer Joe Holder on His Approach to Health

Since the day Joe Holder stepped on the scene, his innovative training strategies have attracted everyone from executives to supermodels. But this Nike Trainer didn't become one of the most influential figures in the industry by having a star-studded book of clients. He did it by challenging the rules and continuously working to make fitness more approachable and inclusive. On this episode, Joe joins host Jaclyn Byrer to explain how his famous philosophy, the Ocho System, enables us take care of ourselves so that we're better equipped to help others. He tells us why being part of the "Plant-Based Gang" is anything but restrictive and why exercise snacks can help movement fit on anyone's plate. He also gets candid about his qualms with the fitness world and lays out a simple mindset shift that can help us reach our goals. Joe's concepts show that the barriers to health and fitness aren't so hard to knock down and that by choosing to better ourselves, we can inspire others to do so too.