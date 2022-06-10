New Generation: Sky Brown
At just 13 years old, Sky Brown is the youngest professional skater in the world, and is leading a generation where possibility and positivity have no limit.
She's the first woman to land a 540 and the youngest pro skater to compete at Tokyo 2020. But Sky Brown's attitude towards her many achievements can be summed in one sunny, simple line at the top of her Instagram page: "Do it 'cause you love it!".
Sky is a new breed of athlete: a radical optimist who plays in pursuit of a feeling, rather than a win. It's an attitude shared by a generation that, in a shift from ones past, views sport as a form of play rather than competition.
For Sky and her skate friends, the thrill of getting better is part of the appeal. "We all want to do our best. We want to push the level of sports and break boundaries. And we all want to have a lot of fun", says Sky.
When asked how she and her friends are different from past generations of skaters, Sky says, "We have a lot of energy to skate for hours and hours. And when we finish skating, we don't chill. We just play something else".
Whether it's dancing or skating or surfing, Sky knows no limits, and she's taking her generation to the top with her. "I love to prove people wrong and show that age or size just does not matter for skateboarders", she says. "I want to show the world that if you believe in yourself and just go for it, you can do anything".
