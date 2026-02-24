JuJu Watkins Just Launched Her First Nike Shoe Collab with LeBron James

JuJu worked with Nike Basketball designers to create a shoe that reflects her tastes while focusing on comfort, cushioning and durability to support athletes. The shoe is made for the court, with specialised features to support all the game elements for which JuJu is known.

This sneaker boasts a full-length Nike React foam midsole for a soft, responsive feel with plenty of energy return. That responsiveness is designed to support wearers as they make quick cuts around the court. The shoe also features Nike Air Zoom units at the forefoot for extra bounce, whether you're handling the ball or making moves to get it.

The design highlights JuJu's unique style and attention to detail with a jewel Nike signature Swoosh, thick 16mm laces and a quilted flower pattern on the interior collar and tongue. The back of the tongue has a "By JuJu" doodle, too.

The shoe debuts with the Silver Lining colourway, a bold mix of metallics that catches the light, making it hard to miss as you cut around the court. Expect additional colourways that pay tribute to JuJu's neighbourhood of Watts in Los Angeles, and to her new home at the University of Southern California.

LeBron calls JuJu a "great ambassador of today’s game", adding that "this shoe gives her one more tool to chart her own path on and off the court".

The LeBron NXXT Gen by JuJu will be available in the Silver Lining colourway in summer 2026 on nike.com and select retailers.