How To Ramp Up Your Workout Routine

01. Assess the situation objectively.



You need to know where you're starting from to get where you want to be. For example—as Nike Master Trainer Joslyn Thompson Rule explains—if you want to build back up to a fast or frequent 5K, your first step would be to run-walk that distance and see how long it takes. If your goal is to breeze through push-ups again, drop and see how many you can do. This is considered a benchmark workout, and it gives you a way to measure your progress each time you repeat it.



Warning: You may be tempted to compare your present state with a former, fitter you. Don't, says Fearon, as it can get you too hung up on chasing results and potentially lead to injury if you speed up too soon. "When someone realises that they are not able to do as much as they did before, there's an emotional letdown that often results in a negative response and a decrease in motivation", he says. Plus, people tend to remember a specific workout as being less difficult than it actually was, so when they revisit it with less prowess than they had previously, they can feel even more frustrated, he says. That could make you beeline back to the couch … for good. Instead, use your past as fuel: Know that you've been fit before and can get there again.





02. Have a plan and stick to it.



When you gather the right ingredients and execute recipe instructions step by step, you (usually) end up with what you set out to make. The same is true with exercise. Plot precisely what you'll work with and how, and you'll be more likely to get the results you want. This can help keep you from taking on too much at once and getting overwhelmed, says Fearon. It can also help you stay on track when something (a time-draining project, a bad week with your partner) gets in your way.



To cook up the right plan, ask yourself what you're trying to get back to doing, whether that's maintaining a routine or remastering a skill. Then consider outlining a weekly goal (as in, train three days a week), a monthly goal (think: increase deadlift strength) and a three-month goal (PB that deadlift), says Rothstein, who recommends planning your workouts at least a week in advance.



He suggests starting with just two or three low- or moderate-intensity workouts for the first three or four weeks to break your muscles down without actually breaking them, figuratively speaking. From there, you can add a weekly workout, then another and another, until you're logging up to six each week—probably the most you would have been doing at your peak. Once you're consistently able to work out at least four days per week, you can pick up the intensity for two or three sessions a week, tops.



You'll know you're ready to add more weight or scale up a movement when you experience less or no soreness up to 48 hours after a workout that used to make you sore, says Rothstein. When it comes to cardio, Rothstein recommends focusing in the beginning on moderate-intensity workouts lasting 30 to 45 minutes to create aerobic improvements. You can add five minutes to your sessions each week, then when you hit a duration that feels good to you, aim to maintain that while increasing the intensity. Either move faster, add resistance or incline, or take shorter and fewer rest breaks.