How to clean a yoga mat in 7 quick steps
Product care
Properly cleaning your yoga mat takes just a few minutes and requires cleaning products you probably already have at home.
Supplies
- Mild washing-up liquid
- Warm water
Tools
- Spray bottle (optional)
- Wash cloth
Unrolling a clean yoga mat can mark the beginning of a rejuvenating practice. When your yoga mat is properly and regularly cleaned, it will last longer and help to avoid any grime build-up. Correctly cleaning your Nike yoga mat takes just a few minutes and requires ingredients you probably already have at home.
After your next Savasana, give your mat a thorough cleaning to prolong its life and keep it fresh.
(Related: How to use yoga blocks: 5 poses to try)
How to clean a yoga mat
1.Check care instructions
When you first purchase or receive a new yoga mat, glance at the care instructions on the label. You may be surprised to find many cleaning techniques (such as putting a rubber mat in the washing machine or using harsh chemicals like bleach and alcohol) aren't suitable for your mat.
(Related: Everything you need to know about the best Nike yoga mat)
2.Combine warm water and mild washing-up liquid
Create a mat wash by mixing warm water and two to four drops of mild washing-up liquid. You can either stir these two together in a bowl or a spray bottle if you have one. Mild washing-up liquid will cut down on natural oils and grime, without degrading your yoga mat as alcohol or bleach—or even vinegar—might.
3.Add cleaning solution to the mat
Whether you're using a spray bottle or dipping a cloth in soapy water, avoid oversaturating the yoga mat. Excess water can absorb into the mat, increasing the risk of mould and mildew growing. A light spray or thin coat will do.
4.Use a soft cloth to scrub
Wipe down the entire mat in a circular motion using a soft flannel. Focus especially on areas where your hands and feet touch most frequently. Wiping down both sides of your mat will keep it clean when you roll it up (but you're not there yet).
5.Remove soapy residue
Rinse the soap out of the cloth you used to clean your mat and wipe down the mat again. The goal is to remove any soapy residue that could make the mat slippery or sticky next time you use it.
6.Hang the mat to dry
Leave your mat in a well-ventilated area where it can dry completely before you roll it up. You can hang it outside, as long as it's not in direct sunlight.
7.Properly store the mat
Don't roll up your yoga mat until it is fully dry. Rolling it with the floor-side facing in will keep the mat laying flat the next time you use it. Store it away from direct sunlight and in an area that stays cooler than 50 degrees Celsius.
(Related: 5 yoga moves to help you sleep better)
Frequently asked questions
How often should I wash a yoga mat?
To keep your yoga mat in top condition, wash it after every use—especially after vigorous or sweaty workouts like HIIT or hot yoga.
What's the best cleaning solution for a yoga mat?
Use warm water and a few drops of mild washing-up liquid when cleaning your yoga mat. Other cleaning products such as bleach and alcohol can cause the mat to degrade over time.
Can I put a yoga mat in the washing machine?
Do not put your Nike yoga mat in the washing machine and avoid submerging it in water. Instead, use a mixture of mild soap and warm water either in a spray bottle or bowl and a soft cloth to gently scrub your yoga mat clean.
How do I clean my yoga mat on the go?
If you want to give your yoga mat a quick clean at the end of a studio class, pack your own mat spray in your gym bag. A travel-size spray bottle filled with water and a few drops of mild washing-up liquid works to spritz your yoga mat. Follow with a quick towel wipe-down. Just be sure you unroll your mat when you get home to let it dry completely.
Words by Jessica Murri