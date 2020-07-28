How Pronation Affects Your Running

When your foot underpronates, or supinates, the joints of your foot do not move to absorb shock, and the majority of weight falls on the outer edge of the foot. This has the opposite effect: your legs may bow outwards, says VanDamme. "Landing in this position makes everything more rigid". Your joints don't absorb the pounding of running as well, which can lead to the bones absorbing more of the shock and contribute to stress fractures, explains VanDamme.



You can find shoes designed to help support your anatomy and running mechanics, and potentially reduce your risk of injury in the process. If you tend to overpronate, which many runners do, consider shoes with stability features. They have a firmer midsole on the arch side of the foot and a lighter, softer foam on the outside to maximise shock absorption. For underpronators, shoes that provide more cushioning and shock absorption can lessen the chance of stress-related injuries.



Keep in mind that no pair of shoes will automatically change your gait. To help correct any muscle imbalances that may be contributing to your pronation issues, you'll often need foot-strengthening and mobility exercises as well.



The reassuring news: Shoes that feel comfortable may be the best at reducing your risk of injury, according to a review published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. In other words, regardless of how your foot pronates, to run your strongest, make sure your shoe feels good to you.