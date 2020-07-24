How Pronation Affects Your Running

All right, let's start with what not to do: Don't overhaul your natural gait just to avoid your pronating tendencies. While it's good to be mindful of your form, at some point, how you run is how you run, and focusing too much on changing it can derail your runs, says Nike senior director of global running Chris Bennett, aka Coach Bennett.



Instead, look to your shoes. They can make a difference in your running mechanics and injury risk without you having to change your gait. If you tend to overpronate (the more common issue), consider a stability shoe, says Welch. They have a firmer midsole on the arch side of the foot and offer more support so your foot is less likely to tilt dramatically. For underpronators, shoes that provide more cushioning and shock absorption can lessen the chance of stress-related injuries. As long as your shoes feel comfortable, though, you have a better shot at lowering your risk of getting hurt, according to a review published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.



Beyond your shoes (which, BTW, won't fix your pronation issues), strengthening the muscles in your feet (try big toe raises) and working on foot and ankle mobility (start foam rolling your calves) can at least temper the problem, says Welch.



Ideally, you'll become a more neutral runner over time. But if you don't—and you don't get injured repeatedly—no worries. Keep calm and carry on—mindfully.