Hands On: How to Keep a Colour Journal

"They say that colour is a whole other language", says Jaana Beidler. "It's one without any words that connects intuitively and deeply with us. It carries a lot of emotions".



Colour is a language that Jaana, as a senior director of colour design at Nike, is fluent in—and one she wanted to keep speaking with her tight-knit team when they started working remotely due to the pandemic. Having read that journalling often helps people process difficult times and moments of crisis, Jaana had an idea to do the same … except with her own twist.



"Words, at least from me, don't come easily. I think in colours", says Jaana. "So instead of writing a journal, [keeping a] colour journal seemed like something that would be more impactful for us". And so, Jaana invited members of her team to start documenting visuals that struck them in their day-to-day lives. At home and around their neighbourhoods, they began to see subtle beauty in everyday details: high-vis road signs standing out in a natural setting, a vibrant pink flower decaying over days, the bright blues and greens of tennis courts and football fields sitting empty and unused—and so much more.



Watch the video above to learn colour journalling methods from Jaana and other Nike designers, and hear about the mental and emotional benefits this creative practice can offer. Below, find a step-by-step guide, sample entries from the group and a template to help you start a colour journal of your own.