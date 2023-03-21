What Is Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness?

According to the American College of Sports Medicine, DOMS is a side effect of the muscle repair process.

Exercise creates microscopic tears in your muscles, which is a typical process that's necessary for growth. When this happens, your body initiates the recovery process, which includes tissue swelling and inflammation. It's this inflammation that causes the soreness that you feel, Matt Tanneberg, DC, CSCS, said.

(Related: How to Treat Sore Muscles After a Tough Workout, According to Experts)

You can get delayed soreness by doing a new exercise or activity, or by working at a higher intensity than your standard sweat sesh. For example, lifting a heavier weight, doing more repetitions of an exercise or working out for a longer period of time can all lead to DOMS.

Certain portions of an exercise can also create more muscle damage than others. "The eccentric, sometimes called the negative, part of an exercise is thought to be a big contributor to soreness after the workout", said Tom Biggart, DPT, CSCS. The reason may be that muscles recruit fewer muscle fibres during the eccentric portion of an exercise, which places more stress on the fibres involved, according to a review published in May 2019 in Frontiers in Physiology.

To see eccentrics in action, watch someone run or walk downhill. Or, observe the lowering portion of a bicep curl or squat. Emphasising these actions—or doing them repeatedly—can make you feel more sore than focusing on the concentric (shortening) or isometric (static) phase of an exercise.

DOMS is typically felt 12 to 48 hours after your workout, but it can last up to 72 hours.