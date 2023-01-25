At-Home Workout Equipment by Nike to Try

You can do a variety of at-home workouts whenever you want to add more movement to your routine. And you can do anything from low-impact workouts, such as yoga and mobility work, to more intense workouts, such as high-intensity interval training, known as HIIT, and strength training.

Aside from properly warming up (and cooling down, post workout), you've got to have the right equipment to get the most out of your workout—and recovery. If you're ready to start building your at-home gym (however big or small) or looking to add to the collection of equipment you already have, consider investing in the following staples. Each piece of equipment is targeted towards movements that you may follow while doing a routine focused on mobility, strength training or recovery.

(Related: How to Warm Up Before Running, According to Experts)