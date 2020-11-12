How Potatoes Can Improve Your Performance

Where the Potato Falls Short

Recent headlines covering other new research have championed the white potato as a good source of protein, especially for female athletes. In some ways, it is, especially for a vegetable.



But with only about 8 grams in a large one, it's not an adequate source compared to other whole foods, such as lean animal proteins or legumes, says Kimball. It's definitely more of a carb source with a decent amount of protein as a bonus, the same way that nut butter is a fat source with a similar protein bonus.



Also, in Salvador's study, athletes experienced a slight increase in digestive distress when they ate potatoes compared to gel or only water. As with any new food, just make sure you experiment with how you prepare and when you eat potatoes to learn what works best for your body, especially if you plan to pack them for race day, says Salvador.



The sweet potato might have the better name and fancier hue. But when eaten the right way, the OG white potato is pretty rad too.