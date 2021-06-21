The Benefits of Exercise at Different Times of the Day

Some people love to hit the gym at the crack of dawn before even coffee shops are open. Others like to get after it as the sun goes down. And like the LeBron vs Jordan debate, good luck to whoever tries to bring someone over to their side.

If you feel that strongly about when you train, you might be wired for exercising at a particular time of day. It's true that people can be genetically set up to prefer certain workout times over others, says Karyn Esser, PhD, a professor of physiology and the associate director of the Myology Institute at the University of Florida. But if you're more of a fit-it-in-whenever-the-mood-strikes type, rest assured that there's no magic fitness hour. Ultimately, the science says the best time of day to work out is whatever time you can show up and get it done.

That's actually really great news, because it's one less barrier to exercise entry. Need another one for the excuse-proof column? A growing body of research shows that you can experience a variety of bonus gains depending on when you work out. To help you navigate your routine (or lack thereof), here's exactly how exercising at certain times can benefit your body and mind.