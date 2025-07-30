Nike Woven Clothing

Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens Women's High-Waisted 23cm (approx.) Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens
Women's High-Waisted 23cm (approx.) Shorts
€49.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
€39.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
€44.99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Repel Running Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Men's Repel Running Jacket
€79.99
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain Men's Nike Football Hooded Woven Tracksuit
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain
Men's Nike Football Hooded Woven Tracksuit
€139.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
€44.99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Woven Oversized Trousers
Nike Tech
Men's Woven Oversized Trousers
€109.99
Chelsea F.C. Strike Windrunner PrimaLoft®
Chelsea F.C. Strike Windrunner PrimaLoft® Men's Nike Storm-FIT Football Hooded Parka
Chelsea F.C. Strike Windrunner PrimaLoft®
Men's Nike Storm-FIT Football Hooded Parka
€229.99
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Challenger
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
€37.99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Woven Trousers
Nike Tech
Men's Woven Trousers
€99.99
F.C. Barcelona Club
F.C. Barcelona Club Men's Nike Football Coaches' Jacket
F.C. Barcelona Club
Men's Nike Football Coaches' Jacket
€89.99
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' (Girls') Hiking Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike ACG
Older Kids' (Girls') Hiking Shorts
€47.99
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Challenger
Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
€34.99
NikeCourt Slam Ace
NikeCourt Slam Ace Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Skirt
Sustainable Materials
NikeCourt Slam Ace
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Skirt
€74.99
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens Women's Short-Sleeve Mini Dress
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens
Women's Short-Sleeve Mini Dress
€79.99
Nike Dawn Range
Nike Dawn Range Men's Dri-FIT Running Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dawn Range
Men's Dri-FIT Running Trousers
€104.99
Chelsea F.C. Club
Chelsea F.C. Club Men's Nike Football Coaches' Jacket
Just In
Chelsea F.C. Club
Men's Nike Football Coaches' Jacket
€89.99
Paris Saint-Germain AWF
Paris Saint-Germain AWF Men's Nike Football Woven Jacket
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain AWF
Men's Nike Football Woven Jacket
€99.99
Nike Sportswear Modern Fleece
Nike Sportswear Modern Fleece Women's Mid-Rise Loose Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear Modern Fleece
Women's Mid-Rise Loose Trousers
€109.99
Tottenham Hotspur Windrunner
Tottenham Hotspur Windrunner Men's Nike Therma-FIT Football Midweight Puffer Gilet
Just In
Tottenham Hotspur Windrunner
Men's Nike Therma-FIT Football Midweight Puffer Gilet
€109.99
NikeCourt Victory
NikeCourt Victory Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Sustainable Materials
NikeCourt Victory
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
€44.99
Netherlands Aireez
Netherlands Aireez Men's Nike Football Printed Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Netherlands Aireez
Men's Nike Football Printed Jacket
€124.99
Inter Milan Strike
Inter Milan Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Inter Milan Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
€139.99
Liverpool F.C. Strike
Liverpool F.C. Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Liverpool F.C. Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Jacket
€139.99

Woven clothes: ready for any weather

Whether you're looking for everyday outerwear or workout essentials, our woven clothing is made to keep you comfortable. Discover classic puffers featuring Nike Therma-FIT technology. These styles help manage your body's natural heat, keeping you warm and protected. You'll also find jackets and coats featuring Storm-FIT technology—a perfect match for harsh weather. Want extra flexibility? A gilet makes layering easy while keeping your arms free. Meanwhile, our parka jackets come with woven outer shells that feel lightweight without sacrificing durability.


From the pitch to the course, our woven clothing keeps up with your favourite sports. Expect relaxed golf trousers featuring four-way stretch-knit fabric that lets you take your swing with confidence. Want to show your support for your team? Our lightweight football jackets help you stay cool and composed, whether you're watching or taking part. Working hard in the gym? You'll find shorts made with Nike Dri-FIT technology. This innovative fabric wicks sweat away from the skin and disperses it across the fabric so it can evaporate quickly, helping you stay fresh and dry. Meanwhile, cotton styles combine durability with just the right amount of stretch.


We believe movement should feel easy. That's why we've created Nike woven clothes with elasticated waistbands that flex with you. Plus, look out for brief-lined running shorts for a simple all-in-one solution. Mesh on the lower side panels helps you stay cool, while side vents make every stride effortless.


Nike’s Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join our mission, choose woven clothing with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we’ve made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.