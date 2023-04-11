Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Women's White Trainers & Shoes

      JordanRunningBasketballFootballSkateboardingTennis
      Gender 
      (1)
      Women
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (1)
      White
      Brand 
      (0)
      Jordan
      Icon 
      (0)
      Air Force 1
      Blazer
      Cortez
      Presto
      Air Max 
      (0)
      Air Max 90
      Technology 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Shoes 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Shoe Height 
      (0)
      High Top
      Width 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Nike Gamma Force
      Nike Gamma Force Women's Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Gamma Force
      Women's Shoes
      €99.99
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low Women's Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low
      Women's Shoes
      €139.99
      Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low
      Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low Women's Shoes
      Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low
      Women's Shoes
      NikeCourt Air Zoom NXT
      NikeCourt Air Zoom NXT Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
      NikeCourt Air Zoom NXT
      Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
      Nike Air Max Pre-Day
      Nike Air Max Pre-Day Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max Pre-Day
      Women's Shoes
      Nike SB Chron 2
      Nike SB Chron 2 Skate Shoe
      Nike SB Chron 2
      Skate Shoe
      Nike Tiempo Legend 9 Pro AG-Pro
      Nike Tiempo Legend 9 Pro AG-Pro Artificial-Ground Football Boot
      Nike Tiempo Legend 9 Pro AG-Pro
      Artificial-Ground Football Boot
      €139.99
      Nike React HyperSet LE
      Nike React HyperSet LE Indoor Court Shoes
      Nike React HyperSet LE
      Indoor Court Shoes
      €144.99
      Air Jordan 2 Retro
      Air Jordan 2 Retro Women's Shoes
      Air Jordan 2 Retro
      Women's Shoes
      €189.99
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Women's Shoe
      €119.99
      Nike P-6000
      Nike P-6000 Women's Shoes
      Nike P-6000
      Women's Shoes
      €109.99
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Women's Shoes
      €119.99
      Nike City Trainer 3
      Nike City Trainer 3 Women's Training Shoes
      Nike City Trainer 3
      Women's Training Shoes
      Luka 1
      Luka 1 Basketball Shoes
      Luka 1
      Basketball Shoes
      €109.99
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite FG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite FG Firm-Ground Football Boot
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite FG
      Firm-Ground Football Boot
      €279.99
      Nike Dunk High
      Nike Dunk High Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Dunk High
      Women's Shoes
      €119.99
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE
      Women's Shoes
      €129.99
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Women's Shoes
      €139.99
      Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
      Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Women's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
      Women's Shoes
      €129.99
      Nike Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM
      Nike Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM
      Women's Shoes
      €129.99
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Pro FG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Pro FG Firm-Ground Football Boot
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Pro FG
      Firm-Ground Football Boot
      €159.99
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite FG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite FG Firm-Ground Football Boot
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite FG
      Firm-Ground Football Boot
      €259.99
      Nike Air Force 1 High SE
      Nike Air Force 1 High SE Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 High SE
      Women's Shoes
      €139.99
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy MG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy MG Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy MG
      Multi-Ground Football Boot
      €94.99

      Women's white shoes and trainers: unleash your potential

      When we named our company after the Greek goddess of victory, we began an enduring commitment to the cause of women's sport. We craft our women's white trainers and shoes so you can chase down your passion—wherever it takes you. From park runs to your first triathlon, our footwear supports you every step of the way.

      A great performance is built from the ground up. Ladies' white trainers with ultra-grippy soles give exceptional traction over wet or uneven surfaces. If you're all about the challenging gym sessions, look for women's white trainers with a flat, wide sole for outstanding stability. Hitting the tennis court? Choose women's white shoes with specialist herringbone outsoles for targeted control and matchless sliding ability.

      Tough runs, high-rep gym workouts, challenging matches—when you're pushing yourself to the max, it's vital to protect your joints. Our acclaimed Air units absorb the impact of each stride, jump, turn and landing, while deep foam midsoles give the cushioning you need. That means you can focus on testing your limits, and then pushing past them.