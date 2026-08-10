  1. Lifestyle
    2. /

Older Kids Lifestyle Accessories & Equipment

(41)
Kids 
(0)
Shop By Price 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Kids Age 
(1)
Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
Size Range 
(0)
Colour 
(0)
Sports 
(1)
Lifestyle
Brand 
(0)
Fit 
(0)
Technology 
(0)
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Cuffed Beanie
Jordan
Older Kids' Cuffed Beanie
22,99 €
Nike Brasilia JDI
Nike Brasilia JDI Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia JDI
Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
27,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Bucket Hat
Just In
Jordan
Older Kids' Bucket Hat
22,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Kids' Scalloped Edge Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Just In
Jordan
Kids' Scalloped Edge Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
17,99 €
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Just In
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
39,99 €
Nike
Nike Patch Lunch Tote (4L)
Just In
Nike
Patch Lunch Tote (4L)
29,99 €
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
+1
Bestseller
Nike
Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
34,99 €
Jordan Everyday Essentials
Jordan Everyday Essentials Kids' Ankle Socks (6 Pairs)
Jordan Everyday Essentials
Kids' Ankle Socks (6 Pairs)
22,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Kids' Floral Lace Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Jordan
Kids' Floral Lace Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
17,99 €
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Bestseller
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
32,99 €
ACG
ACG Older Kids' Daypack (18 L)
ACG
Older Kids' Daypack (18 L)
64,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Air Raid Backpack (17L)
Bestseller
Jordan
Older Kids' Air Raid Backpack (17L)
39,99 €
Nike Classic
Nike Classic Kids' Backpack (16L)
Nike Classic
Kids' Backpack (16L)
32,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Air Raid Fuel Pack (4L)
Jordan
Air Raid Fuel Pack (4L)
37,99 €
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Bestseller
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
32,99 €
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Gloves
Nike Club Fleece
Gloves
29,99 €
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Kids' Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Kids' Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
22,99 €
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Hat
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Hat
37,99 €
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack
Bestseller
Nike
Kids' Backpack
39,99 €
Jordan Everyday Essentials
Jordan Everyday Essentials Kids' Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Jordan Everyday Essentials
Kids' Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
24,99 €
Paris Saint Germain 25/26
Paris Saint Germain 25/26 Nike Jdi Mini Backpack
Paris Saint Germain 25/26
Nike Jdi Mini Backpack
34,99 €
Paris Saint Germain 25/26
Paris Saint Germain 25/26 Nike Jdi Mini Backpack SP
Paris Saint Germain 25/26
Nike Jdi Mini Backpack SP
34,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Kids' Icon Stripe Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Jordan
Kids' Icon Stripe Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
27,99 €
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0 Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
27,99 €