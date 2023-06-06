Skip to main content
      Nike Sportswear Tech Pack
      Nike Sportswear Tech Pack Men's Woven Hooded Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Tech Pack
      Men's Woven Hooded Jacket
      €219.99
      Inter Milan 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Inter Milan 2022/23 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Inter Milan 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €89.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Men's Woven Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Men's Woven Running Trousers
      €64.99
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA Men's Basketball Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA
      Men's Basketball Shorts
      €42.99
      Nike Therma Sphere
      Nike Therma Sphere Men's Therma-FIT Fitness Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma Sphere
      Men's Therma-FIT Fitness Trousers
      €89.99
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Nigeria 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Nigeria 2022/23 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nigeria 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €94.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Run
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Men's 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Run
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      €27.99
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift Men's Racing Tights
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Men's Racing Tights
      €109.99
      Nike Axis Performance System
      Nike Axis Performance System Men's Dri-FIT ADV Versatile Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Axis Performance System
      Men's Dri-FIT ADV Versatile Top
      €69.99
      Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
      Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
      Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      €99.99
      Nike Stride
      Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Stride
      Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
      €59.99
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Run Division
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Run Division Men's 10cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Run Division
      Men's 10cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      €94.99
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Men's Synthetic-Fill Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Men's Synthetic-Fill Running Jacket
      Inter Milan 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Inter Milan 2022/23 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Inter Milan 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €89.99
      Nike Windrunner
      Nike Windrunner Men's Woven Lined Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Windrunner
      Men's Woven Lined Trousers
      €84.99
      Nike Therma-FIT Run Division
      Nike Therma-FIT Run Division Men's 1/2-Zip Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT Run Division
      Men's 1/2-Zip Running Top
      Phoenix Suns Statement Edition
      Phoenix Suns Statement Edition Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Phoenix Suns Statement Edition
      Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      €99.99
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Match Home
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Match Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Match Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors 2022/23 Select Series
      Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors 2022/23 Select Series Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors 2022/23 Select Series
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      €139.99
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential
      Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      €17.99
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €89.99
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Away
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.