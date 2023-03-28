Skip to main content
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Stride
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Stride Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Stride
      Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      €54.99
      Nike Miler
      Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT UV Short-Sleeve Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Miler
      Men's Dri-FIT UV Short-Sleeve Running Top
      €34.99
      Nike Tech Knit
      Nike Tech Knit Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-sleeve Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Tech Knit
      Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-sleeve Running Top
      €69.99
      Nike Repel Run Division
      Nike Repel Run Division Men's Running Jacket
      Nike Repel Run Division
      Men's Running Jacket
      €179.99
      UP TO 50% OFF
      UP TO 50% OFF
      End of Season Sale
      Nike Windrunner
      Nike Windrunner Men's Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Windrunner
      Men's Running Jacket
      Nike Dri-FIT Trail
      Nike Dri-FIT Trail Men's 1/2-Length Trail Running Tights
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Trail
      Men's 1/2-Length Trail Running Tights
      €74.99
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Run Division
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Run Division Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Run Division
      Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top
      €79.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride Men's Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride
      Men's Running Trousers
      Nike Therma-FIT Run Division
      Nike Therma-FIT Run Division Men's 1/2-Zip Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT Run Division
      Men's 1/2-Zip Running Top
      Nike Therma-FIT Run Division Elite
      Nike Therma-FIT Run Division Elite Men's Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT Run Division Elite
      Men's Running Trousers
      €104.99
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Run Division
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Run Division Men's 10cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Run Division
      Men's 10cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      €94.99
      Nike Challenger
      Nike Challenger Men's 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Camo Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Challenger
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Camo Running Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride Run Division
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride Run Division Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride Run Division
      Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      €64.99
      Nike Phenom
      Nike Phenom Men's Dri-FIT Knit Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Phenom
      Men's Dri-FIT Knit Running Trousers
      €84.99
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift Men's Racing Vest
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Men's Racing Vest
      €79.99
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift Men's Racing Vest
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Men's Racing Vest
      Nike Trail Mont Blanc
      Nike Trail Mont Blanc Men's Trail Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Trail Mont Blanc
      Men's Trail Running Trousers
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift Men's 10cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Racing Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Men's 10cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Racing Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift Men's Racing Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Men's Racing Trousers
      €109.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride D.Y.E.
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride D.Y.E. Men's 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride D.Y.E.
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      Nike Challenger
      Nike Challenger Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Challenger
      Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Nike Phenom
      Nike Phenom Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Phenom
      Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
      €84.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Trail Rise 365
      Nike Dri-FIT Trail Rise 365 Men's Running Tank
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Trail Rise 365
      Men's Running Tank
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Men's Woven Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Men's Woven Running Trousers
      €64.99
      Men's running clothes: power every stride

      Whether you favour the security of a close-fitting pair of running tights or the loose breathability of a running vest, each fit from Nike is available to suit your personal preference. We've got impressive technology working in all our men's running outfits, all designed to help keep you cool, cosy or dry.

      Choose your fit according to the conditions, like opting for hoods, removable mittens and insulation to keep you cosy no matter how chilly it gets outside. Then there's Nike Therma-FIT technology, which offers temperature-regulating properties to help you utilise your body's natural heat in cooler conditions. You can also try men's running clothes made with our Storm-FIT technology with windproofing to keep you dry and warm, even if you're running in a rainstorm. Planning a long-distance route or a sprint in hot temperatures? Throw on a Precool gilet designed to hold four slim ice packs within its stretchy zip-through construction. On balmy days, look for men's running gear with our Dri-FIT technology to keep you dry and focused.

      From zipped pockets and pouches to vents and slits for added ventilation, it's the little things that can make all the difference. For example, we use reflective design elements for safety on dark-night runs. We also know feeling secure and supported when running is a must, so our running tights combine an internal brief with smooth, stretchy fabrics for total movement and control. Our running jackets are lightweight and give the flexibility required for the sport. However or wherever you run, it should all be about enjoyment. Smash through the barriers that can hamper that fun, such as bad weather or the wrong temperature, so you can renew your love of the great outdoors and the freedom of running.