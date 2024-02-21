The best running shorts for men, by Nike

You'll hit your stride in this standout pair. Slits up the side, four-way stretch woven fabric and a 10cm (approx) inseam allow for a full range of motion. Meanwhile, Nike's Dri-FIT ADV moisture-wicking technology helps to keep you dry, and the knit liner provides the support you need. For the right fit, adjust the corded elastic and mesh Flyvent Waistband, and keep your phone, gels and snacks in the five pockets.