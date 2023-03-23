Nike Black Friday football: gear up to play
Bench your old kit and grab fresh deals in our Nike Black Friday football sale. We're talking sportswear that helps you perform at your best, from essential, supportive sports bras and comfy socks to sweat-wicking tops and shorts. When cold weather is your real opponent, our stretchy leggings, warm joggers and close-fitting drill tops help regulate your body's heat.
Need new footwear? Our football boots are built for speed. Shop your favourite styles in your colourway of choice—you can even get your pair personalised. We've got boots for every type of ground, whether it's hard, soft or 4G. Moulded studs help you achieve precise sprints and turns, while supportive ankle fabrics and cushioning give that extra bounce.
Whether you're playing or cheering in the stands, we've got the gear for you. Get Nike Black Friday football deals on breathable tops that keep you cool and focused. Look out for styles with Dri-FIT fabric—it wicks sweat away from the skin, so it can dry fast. Meanwhile, our weather-beating outerwear lets you show up to support, no matter how cold it gets.