      CR7
      CR7 Older Kids' Pullover Football Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      CR7
      Older Kids' Pullover Football Hoodie
      €64.99
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite AG-Pro
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite AG-Pro Artificial-Grass Football Boots
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite AG-Pro
      Artificial-Grass Football Boots
      Paris Saint-Germain 2021/2022 Stadium Fourth
      Paris Saint-Germain 2021/2022 Stadium Fourth Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2021/2022 Stadium Fourth
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Pro FG
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Pro FG Younger/Older Kids' Firm-Ground Football Boot
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Pro FG
      Younger/Older Kids' Firm-Ground Football Boot
      €119.99
      Nike Therma Repel Park
      Nike Therma Repel Park Older Kids' Football Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma Repel Park
      Older Kids' Football Jacket
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Paris Saint-Germain Men's Nike Therma-FIT Fleece Gloves
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Men's Nike Therma-FIT Fleece Gloves
      €49.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike Winter Warrior
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike Winter Warrior Snood
      Bestseller
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike Winter Warrior
      Snood
      €24.99
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Superfly 9 Academy MG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Superfly 9 Academy MG Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Superfly 9 Academy MG
      Multi-Ground Football Boot
      €99.99
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG
      Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      €64.99
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Pro FG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Pro FG Firm-Ground Football Boot
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Pro FG
      Firm-Ground Football Boot
      €159.99
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy MG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy MG Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy MG
      Multi-Ground Football Boot
      €94.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Pro
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Pro Younger Kids' Knit Football Tracksuit
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Pro
      Younger Kids' Knit Football Tracksuit
      €54.99
      Nike React Gato
      Nike React Gato Indoor Court Football Shoes
      Nike React Gato
      Indoor Court Football Shoes
      €129.99
      Nike Academy Team Hardcase
      Nike Academy Team Hardcase Football Duffel Bag (Large)
      Nike Academy Team Hardcase
      Football Duffel Bag (Large)
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG Multi-Ground Football Boots
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy MG
      Multi-Ground Football Boots
      €84.99
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Club TF
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Club TF Older Kids' Turf Football Shoes
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Club TF
      Older Kids' Turf Football Shoes
      €49.99
      Nike Phantom GX Academy MG
      Nike Phantom GX Academy MG Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Phantom GX Academy MG
      Multi-Ground Football Boot
      €84.99
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Match Fourth
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Match Fourth Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Match Fourth
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      €139.99
      LeBron x Liverpool F.C.
      LeBron x Liverpool F.C. Men's Nike Dri-FIT Stadium Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      LeBron x Liverpool F.C.
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Stadium Football Shirt
      €89.99
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite FG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite FG Firm-Ground Football Boot
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite FG
      Firm-Ground Football Boot
      €259.99
      Nike Dri-FIT CR7
      Nike Dri-FIT CR7 Older Kids' Knit Football Pants
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT CR7
      Older Kids' Knit Football Pants
      Nike Strike
      Nike Strike Football Sleeves
      Nike Strike
      Football Sleeves
      €9.99
      Nike Tiempo Legend 9 Elite SG-Pro Anti-Clog Traction
      Nike Tiempo Legend 9 Elite SG-Pro Anti-Clog Traction Soft-Ground Football Boot
      Nike Tiempo Legend 9 Elite SG-Pro Anti-Clog Traction
      Soft-Ground Football Boot
      €239.99
      Nike Jr. Streetgato
      Nike Jr. Streetgato Younger/Older Kids' Football Shoes
      Nike Jr. Streetgato
      Younger/Older Kids' Football Shoes
      €59.99

      Nike Black Friday football: gear up to play

      Bench your old kit and grab fresh deals in our Nike Black Friday football sale. We're talking sportswear that helps you perform at your best, from essential, supportive sports bras and comfy socks to sweat-wicking tops and shorts. When cold weather is your real opponent, our stretchy leggings, warm joggers and close-fitting drill tops help regulate your body's heat.

      Need new footwear? Our football boots are built for speed. Shop your favourite styles in your colourway of choice—you can even get your pair personalised. We've got boots for every type of ground, whether it's hard, soft or 4G. Moulded studs help you achieve precise sprints and turns, while supportive ankle fabrics and cushioning give that extra bounce.

      Whether you're playing or cheering in the stands, we've got the gear for you. Get Nike Black Friday football deals on breathable tops that keep you cool and focused. Look out for styles with Dri-FIT fabric—it wicks sweat away from the skin, so it can dry fast. Meanwhile, our weather-beating outerwear lets you show up to support, no matter how cold it gets.