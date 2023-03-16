Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Back to School Clothing & Sportswear

      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Girls
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride Men's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride
      Men's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      €59.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      €119.99
      Nike Epic Fast
      Nike Epic Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Epic Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      €59.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Flex Stride
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Flex Stride Men's 2-In-1 13cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Flex Stride
      Men's 2-In-1 13cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      €54.99
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
      €24.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      €49.99
      Nike Gift Card
      Nike Gift Card null
      Promo Exclusion
      Nike Gift Card
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Joggers
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Joggers
      €99.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
      €84.99
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel Women's Jacket
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Women's Jacket
      €129.99
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential T-Shirt
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      T-Shirt
      €24.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Pro
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Pro Younger Kids' Knit Football Tracksuit
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Pro
      Younger Kids' Knit Football Tracksuit
      €54.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      €34.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' T-Shirt
      €17.99
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Men's Warm-Up Trousers
      Jordan Essentials
      Men's Warm-Up Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Men's T-Shirt
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Men's T-Shirt
      €24.99
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Women's Boxy T-Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Essentials
      Women's Boxy T-Shirt
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's 7/8 Mid-Rise Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's 7/8 Mid-Rise Leggings
      €42.99
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Men's Synthetic-Fill Running Gilet
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Men's Synthetic-Fill Running Gilet
      €94.99
      Nike Flex Essential 2-in-1
      Nike Flex Essential 2-in-1 Women's Training Shorts
      Nike Flex Essential 2-in-1
      Women's Training Shorts
      €34.99
      Nike Challenger
      Nike Challenger Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Challenger
      Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      €37.99
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Bestseller
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Tracksuit

      School clothes and sportswear: inspire their love of sport


      Go for gold this term with our hardworking collection of school PE kits. White t-shirts made with Dri-Fit technology stay fresh and comfortable during tough sessions, while PE shorts with breathable, durable fabric will see them through the match in style. And for outdoor sports, choose lightweight tracksuits to keep them cool, even when the game heats up.


      Back to school sportswear from Nike delivers comfort and style, long after the school bell rings. Track athletes will love our tanks and leggings with added stretch, so clothes feel close and secure. Junior sports bras give girls the confidence to train hard and reach their potential. And when the temperature drops, brushed-back fabrics and hooded tops will keep them warm out on the field.


      Every athlete has to play by the rules. That's why we've got simple styles in school uniform-friendly shades of black, white and navy. Black-on-black badging gives young stars the logo they love while sticking to the dress code.