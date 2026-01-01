Back to SearchNike Factory Store NoventaOpen • Closes at 8:00 PMVia Marco Polo, 1Via Marco Polo, 1Noventa Di Piave, Veneto, 30020, IT+39-04213 07899Get DirectionsStore HoursMon - Sun: 10:00 AM - 8:00 PMServicesReturn InformationThis store does not accept returns for Nike.com or Nike App orders.Bra Fit by Nike FitFit is everything. Get the right bra and the right fit for your favourite activities.Nike Gift CardsThis store accepts gift cards bought in other Nike Stores and on Nike.com in local currency.Sale 24/7Save big at any time online.Shop HereNike Recycling & DonationRecycling + Donation helps reduce waste by cleaning and donating or recycling used shoes and apparel. It’s how we make sure what’s already been worn lives on, even when you’re done wearing it. Conditions do apply.Click here for more informationNearby StoresStore DirectoryNike Store Venezia (Partnered)FONDAMENTA SANTA LUCIA 23SESTRIERE CANNAREGIOVenice, Veneto, 30121, ITOpen • Closes at 9:00 PMNike Store Marghera Venezia (Partnered)CC NAVE DE VERO, VIA PIETRO ARDUINO 20VENEZIA, Veneto, 30175, ITOpen • Closes at 9:00 PMNike Factory Store PalmanovaPalmanova Outlet VillageStrada Proviciale 126Aiello Del Friuli, Friuli Venezia Giulia, 33041, ITOpen • Closes at 8:00 PM