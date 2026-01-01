Back to SearchNike Factory Store - Tejon RanchClosed • Opens at 10:00 AMTejon Ranch5701 Outlets at Tejon Pkwy. STE 300Arvin, CA, 93203-2458, US6618582151Get DirectionsStore HoursMon - Sun: 10:00 AM - 8:00 PMServicesOrder Pick-UpBuy your favourite styles online and pick them up in store.Become A MemberNew Members in the Nike App get 15% off their first in-store purchase.Nike ExpertsGet real-time advice on all things sport and style from our team of experts.Shopping As It Should Be60-day worry-free trial and receiptless returns on every item when you're a Member with us.Shop Nike Factory SaleThe styles and savings you find inside Nike Factory Stores are now available online.Shop Nike Factory SaleNearby StoresStore DirectoryNike Clearance Store - Santa ClaritaValencia Marketplace25620 The Old Road, Unit PValencia, CA, 91381-1707, USClosed • Opens at 10:00 AMNike Factory Store - CamarilloCamarillo Premium Outlets990 Camarillo Center Dr. #030Camarillo, CA, 93010-7748, USClosed • Opens at 10:00 AMNike Glendale837 Americana Way, Suite D11Glendale, CA, 91210-1509, USClosed • Opens at 10:00 AM