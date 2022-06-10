Interesting fact: using more detergent won’t give you cleaner clothes. In fact, it will just clog up the fabric and keep bacteria trapped inside. Gross, right? You can reverse the build up by washing your sports bra (and the rest of your kit) with ½ a dose of detergent and half a dose of white wine vinegar.

Then keep washing with less detergent. Leave the fabric softener out too. You might think it adds that fresh laundry scent, but sports bra fabric is different to your regular clothes, and it can coat the stretchy elastic, stopping your washing machine from permeating the fibres and cleaning deep within.