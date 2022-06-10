Stinky Bras and Bra Dos and Don’ts
Never Asked Questions
Welcome to NAQs, where we answer the questions you’ve never dared to ask about breasts, sports bras and exercise.
There are so many things to cover when it comes to bra issues. Today we’ll be unpacking:
1: Stinky sports bras
2: Sports bra dos and don’ts
1. My Sports Bra Stinks Even Right After I Wash It, Help!
Maybe you left your sports bra in your gym bag for a few days (or weeks), and no matter how many times you wash it, it still smells like wet dog. There can be a few reasons why our gym clothes get funky, so let’s break it down.
Know Your Basics
Okay, let’s start with the fundamentals of bra care. Whip it off and rinse it out asap. Hand washing is best to protect all the innovation, but we don’t always have time for that. To machine wash, remove the pads, use a cool cycle, and air dry if possible. We don’t recommend tumble drying as the heat can damage the elastic.
Reverse The Build-Up
Interesting fact: using more detergent won’t give you cleaner clothes. In fact, it will just clog up the fabric and keep bacteria trapped inside. Gross, right? You can reverse the build up by washing your sports bra (and the rest of your kit) with ½ a dose of detergent and half a dose of white wine vinegar.
Then keep washing with less detergent. Leave the fabric softener out too. You might think it adds that fresh laundry scent, but sports bra fabric is different to your regular clothes, and it can coat the stretchy elastic, stopping your washing machine from permeating the fibres and cleaning deep within.
A Tip To Stop The Stink
You should always let your bra breathe after use. It can be easy to leave it scrunched up in your bag after a workout, but that creates a breeding ground for bacteria. Let it air dry. Or even better, pop it in a plastic bag and put it in the freezer until laundry day. Sounds crazy, but the cold air will stop bacteria from growing.
But sometimes, no amount of washing will save a bra that’s past its sell by date. We recommend switching it up every six months as sports bras lose their elasticity after excess wearing and washing.
2. Sports Bra Dos and Don’ts
We had a lot of general questions around when you can and can’t wear a sports bra and any rules that come with wearing them. So we thought we’d set the record straight. Scroll down to find the quickfire answers.
Can I Sleep In My Sports Bra?
The short answer is yes. There’s nothing wrong with wearing your sports bra to bed. Any rumours you’ve heard about it stunting breast growth, stopping them from getting saggy or even causing breast cancer are unfounded. If you feel comfortable sleeping in a sports bra, then go for it.
Should I Wear a Sports Bra if I Have Saggy Breasts?
Again, there is no proof that wearing a sports bra instead of a normal bra will stop your breast tissue from stretching. Sports bras are designed to support your breasts during activity by helping to reduce the bounce. However your normal bra should support you enough during day-to-day activities, so wearing a sports bra 24/7 isn’t needed.
Can I Wear a Sports Bra Two Days In a Row?
Absolutely, just be aware of how much you’ve sweated in it during each workout. And if you are going to wear it a few times before washing, then try to air it instead of hiding it at the bottom of your kit bag. Don’t give bacteria a dark, damp place to breed.
Check out our other NAQs to learn more about the common questions you've had about bras, breasts and exercise.