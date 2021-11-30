What Does Running Do to Your Body?

There are plenty of ways to stay fit, but running is a favourite for many. That's because almost anyone can do it. Whether you're a beginner or experienced athlete, most of us have the capacity to lace up our running shoes and head out for a jog.

You can run on a treadmill or head outdoors to the track or trail. You can train for a half marathon or start with a mile. Regardless of your preferences, you'll be able to enjoy the physical and mental benefits of running while getting in shape.

Here's a look at what running does to your body.