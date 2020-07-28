What Having a Positive Mindset Can Really Do

"The neural pathways that create positive or negative thinking are built when we're young", explains Loretta Breuning, PhD, the founder of the Inner Mammal Institute and author of "The Science of Positivity". Our past experiences, specifically during childhood, shape our expectations for things to go well or poorly, says Breuning, and that's key for our motivation later in life.



"When you have positive expectations, you're more likely to put energy into what you're trying to achieve. If you have negative expectations, you probably won't, because your brain isn't designed to pursue something that isn't going to give you a reward", she says. "With negative expectations, you don't know where or what to step towards, so often you don't take any steps."



This glass-half-empty thinking not only triggers the release of cortisol, a stress hormone that sends a "threat" alert to the brain, it also becomes perpetual, says Breuning. "You reinforce that negative neural pathway. It's like your native language; it comes to you so easy that you don't know how it even got there."



When you feel stuck in this spiral of gloomy thoughts, telling yourself to simply think positive can feel futile. And it may be: Thinking on its own isn't actually that helpful, says Fox. The benefits of positivity are driven not by how we think, but by what we do. "If you do a lot of positive things, that will boost your mood and a positive mindset", says Fox.