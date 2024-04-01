The history of the VaporMax
Department of Nike Archives
Details from the archives.
It took eight years, many iterations and a number of dedicated visionaries to bring the Nike Air VaporMax to life. In true Air Max tradition, the 2017 debut of the VaporMax represented a big innovation in Nike Air. This time, the breakthrough came in the form of a foam-free Air unit, providing pure Air cushion underfoot.
For the first time, there was no midsole between the foot and the Air unit, and no outsole between the Air unit and the ground. The concept was for the shoe to make it look like you're running—or floating—on air.
Not only that, but the new design called for an entirely new manufacturing process. Prior to VaporMax, all Nike Air shoes required other elements, like foam, to connect the Air unit to the upper. With VaporMax, the Air cushioning could stand on its own.
Cushioning Innovation Designer Zac Elder was inspired by the "promise of Air", and helped develop an Air unit that was lighter, more flexible and as close to running on air as Nike had got. But it wasn't easy: the VaporMax at the time was the most tested shoe in Nike history. The VaporMax would continue to make history. Never before had a full-length Air unit been done in rainbow colours. This Nike Air VaporMax 'BeTrue' Flyknit was inspired by the White House on 26 June 2015, the day the US Supreme Court ruled the Constitution provides same-sex couples the right to marry. The White House was lit in the colours of the Pride flag, framed by the deep navy blue of the evening sky.
Over the years, VaporMax has captured the imagination of designers and the love of athletes around the globe. Check out the latest VaporMax styles below.