3 Treadmill Workouts That Can Boost Your Fitness

Treadmill workouts go far beyond running or walking in place. With the option to change speed, elevation and even incline and speed intervals, a treadmill is the ultimate tool for boosting your cardiovascular endurance.

"Cardio is simply having your heart rate at a steady state or aerobic [level]", Jeff Watters, CSCS, said. Treadmills aren't just valuable for fine-tuning your aerobic base, though.

According to Vanessa Liu, a NASM-certified personal trainer, treadmills can be used as part of a circuit training routine or a HIIT workout, for example.

(Related: What Are the Benefits of Interval Running?)

One way to boost fitness on the treadmill is to create a circuit, where you walk fast or jog gently on the treadmill, stop and spend a few minutes on a strength-training exercise and then start the treadmill again to continue the circuit.

"This makes treadmill workouts incredibly efficient. You can get both cardio and strength in a single treadmill workout", Liu said.

And, if you prefer a low-impact treadmill workout, walking with weights can add a layer of intensity—without all of the force. "You can add light dumbbells for some overhead presses, lateral raises or bicep curls", Liu said.