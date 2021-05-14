The Muslim Women Reclaiming Representation

How do the beliefs you share as young Muslim women influence your creative approach as well as your output?



Zeinab: Islam teaches us to be considerate, empathetic and welcoming to everyone. Anybody who comes into the mosque is welcomed with open arms, and my family has always taught me to be inclusive of everyone. In the pillars of Islam, zakat, an obligatory payment to charity, is a way that community care is really embedded in our faith.



Lamisa: I was reading a book about a shared understanding that you have with people from marginalised and ethnic backgrounds because they just understand without explanation. I don't have to explain to you why I don't drink, why my parents want me home before 9pm, why I don't dress a certain way. I really found comfort in the fact that Islam provided a shared identity and understanding amongst my peers that I couldn't find anywhere else.



You three met via Instagram, launched Muslim Sisterhood as an Instagram account first, and have built up a sizeable following unrestrained by location or language. How do you keep your compelling sense of sisterhood going online and amplify voices offline?



Zeinab: Social media has been a tool for us to find our people. The big moment taking our online community into a 'real life' space was our zine launch [back in 2019], which was attended by over 200 people. It was sick—really great mocktails, a place to pray, incredible panellists and Muslim DJs.



Lamisa: The reason we have so much support is because we're coming from such an authentic space. It is literally Muslim women creating images for Muslim women. Instagram has given us a platform where we can look into people's lives and understand that they're similar to us, which gives you that sense of community beyond space and geography.



Three years on, how does Muslim Sisterhood challenge outdated attitudes both inside and outside of the Muslim community?



Zeinab: We are dismantling representation with our work by prioritising Black, Muslim and POC talent. We focus on who's behind the photos and the team behind the shoot, not just who's being plastered on a billboard, creating new opportunities outside of the white gaze and linear or normative structures. Things have naturally blossomed, Alhamdulillah. A really key moment was organising the belly dancing, zine-making and incense-making workshops. It was incredible to commission Muslim women to host their first workshops.

Lamisa: Initially, our images acknowledged our upbringings in inner-city London and reclaimed that aesthetic. So we would shoot in places like Brick Lane and Brixton, places that were hubs of community and culture but were falling victim to gentrification. We would pose inside halal shops, markets and the cash and carry, and the uncles whose shops we walked into were really supportive: "Remember to tag us on Instagram". Last year, when we were doing a brand shoot, we went back to that cash and carry and shot in there again. There was something really full circle and wholesome about that.



Zeinab: We were invited to be on [the UK-based] Islam Channel, which my mum and aunties tune in to. It was amazing because we were able to speak to our community, especially elders, and promote solidarity and the multiplicity of who a Muslim woman and a non-binary person is outside of our Instagram following.