Choose the Right Music to Power Your Run

Jamming out can be pivotal if you're looking to boost your performance gains too. Runners doing sprint intervals enjoyed their workout more when they listened to music than when they didn't, according to a study published in the Journal of Sports Sciences. (Remember that when you need to get through some tough intervals.) Cueing up a loud and fast playlist can also coax you to run for significantly longer, India-based researchers have found—and that extra amount of movement in itself can help you unwind and feel your best.



To reap the rewards music has to offer, you need to fine-tune your running playlist. Here's how.

Stick With Songs You Love

Be picky with your tunes: Skip the genres that make you feel meh and load up on music that you can't get enough of. Whether that's the rhythmic drive of hip-hop or high-energy EDM, some research indicates that the more pumped you get about a song, the more it can boost your performance.

Focus on the Feel-Good Stuff

While you may like moody emo or soulful jazz, try to pick positive, high-energy songs for runs. According to research published in the journal Psychology of Sport and Exercise, upbeat, motivational music can increase your power output during exercise and help you enjoy the workout more.

Find the Ideal Beat

Matching the tempo of your music to your training could be a simple way to have a stronger run. In a study published in the journal PLOS One, runners performed better when a prominent, consistent beat in motivational music matched their cadence, compared to how they did when they ran without music. This is a form of auditory-motor synchronisation, and is similar to the way in which a metronome helps a musician to keep the beat. To get the performance benefit, you need to find songs with beats per minute (BPM) that sync up with your running pace.

The tempo sweet spot for background music during exercise tends to be between 120 and 140 BPM, according to Costas Karageorghis, PhD, a professor in sport and exercise psychology at Brunel University London and the author of Applying Music in Exercise and Sport. Anything in the lower end of that tempo range should help to propel you on a casual, easy run. For harder runs, aim for the upper end of the range. (To determine a song's BPM, you can find several calculators online, or you can estimate the BPM by tapping out a song's beat for 20 seconds, then multiplying that number by three.)