Trained Podcast: Fight for Yourself With Nicole Snell

Coaching

A world's worth of adventure is waiting for you. Self-defence expert Nicole Snell wants you to be prepared.

Last updated: November 4, 2021
2 min read
How to Defend Yourself While Travelling Alone, According to Nicole Snell

Trained is a podcast exploring the cutting edge of holistic fitness.

The fear of taking a solo trip or even just a late-night walk can be very real—especially for women and people of colour. Self-defence expert and Girls Fight Back CEO, Nicole Snell, has had her own share of scary encounters. But through her passion for going it alone, she's also had life-changing and life-affirming experiences. Tapping into hundreds of hours of mental and physical self-defence training, she knows how to spot danger and take control of a rapidly changing situation. Now she's educating others—especially those in BIPOC communities—to do the same. On this episode, she joins host Jaclyn Byrer to break down why self-defence is rarely about eye gouges and groin kicks, explain why you don't need Karate-Kid-level fighting skills to have your own back and give first-hand testimony on why solo travel is totally worth it.

"The world is a great big place, and if we want to go and explore it and see it, there's not anything holding us back from doing that".

Nicole Snell
Self-defence expert and CEO of Girls Fight Back

Listen Now

Have a question about mindset, movement, nutrition, recovery or sleep? Have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email Jaclyn at trained@nike.com and she'll see what she can do.

Related Stories

5 Tips for Smarter Strength Training

Coaching

5 Tips for Smarter Strength Training

5 Tips for Finding Your Flow State, According to Experts

Coaching

Find Your Flow—And Keep It Going

Simple Ways to Stop Stress-Eating

Coaching

What is Emotional Eating—and How Do You Stop It?

How to Break Bad Habits for Good

Coaching

Break That Bad Habit—For Good This Time

Keep Your Mental Energy Up to Perform Strong

Coaching

Save Your Workouts From Mental Exhaustion