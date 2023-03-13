What to Wear With Tracksuit Bottoms

How to Style Nike Tracksuit Bottoms
Styling Tips
Slip into one of these cosy-chic fits—any time, anywhere.
Tracksuit bottoms can get overlooked. They're the no-brainer item to wear when you're ready to lounge at home or head over to the gym, but they're perfectly capable of holding their own as a fashion staple, too. Nailing down how to style tracksuit bottoms starts with one question: what's the part of your outfit you most want to highlight?
For example, is your look all about showing off bold new sneakers? Reach for a pair of neutral-hued joggers that tighten at the ankle and allow for maximum footwear viewage. Want to keep things effortless in an oversized sweatshirt? Cropped joggers are a cosy alternative to your usual jeans.
When putting together casual everyday looks that prioritise comfort without sacrificing your personal style, joggers are a focal building block. Below, find six ways to make the most of your tracksuit bottoms.
(Related: 5 Ways to Style a Nike Crop Top)
How to Style Tracksuit Bottoms
1.Wide-Leg Velour + Crew Sweatshirt + Blazer Sneakers
If you work from home, you know the daily debate of whether to get dressed or to stay in pyjamas. Consider these joggers to be the happy in-between. The oversized fit is relaxed and comfortable, but the corduroy velour is a step in a trouser-like direction, especially if you opt for a sleek black style. Keep the look simple by adding on an oversized crew neck and a pair of always-look-good Nike Blazers.
2.Fleece + Tee + Chore Coat + Air Pegasus
When a day off work or school rolls around, embrace chill vibes by keeping your choice of trousers comfy. A pair of fleece joggers paired with a structured chore coat and retro-tinged Air Pegasus sneaker is a combination that is just the right amount of stylish, while still leaning into the relaxed mood of a lazy day. This is how to style grey tracksuit bottoms in an unexpected-yet-effortless way.
3.Tech Fleece + Graphic Tee + Metcon
If you're someone who swears by joggers at the gym, level up your look by adapting your sporty style in a fresh and elevated way. Tech fleece trousers paired with a graphic tee is a combination that would work for a lifting session or for grabbing a post-workout smoothie with a friend. Style with your go-to workout sneakers and the look is complete.
(Related: The Best Nike Basketball Hoodies to Shop Now)
4.High-Waisted Fleece + Crop Tank Top + Air Max Bliss
When getting dressed, one easy way to pair pieces together is to think in terms of proportions. High-waisted oversized joggers and a cropped tank top are two pieces that contrast one another in fit, making them a dynamic combination. Plus, you can easily layer a button-down or denim jacket over the look to give it a twist that works for a casual coffee meeting or a day out shopping. Just make sure you're wearing shoes that can handle a few hours of strolling, shopping bag in hand.
5.Open-Hem Joggers + Plush Jacket + Vomero
On days when cosiness tops your priorities list, you don't have to worry about sacrificing style. A pair of loose joggers paired with a fluffy, plush jacket is an outfit that feels as though you've walked out of the house wrapped in a blanket. But the contrasting textures (and pop of bright colour) give the look a more trend-forward feel. Adding an of-the-moment shoe, like the Vomero, will be the finishing touch for this comfy-cool joggers ensemble.
6.Tech Fleece + Crew Sweatshirt + Dunks
For the person who has yet to venture out of the house in joggers, consider this outfit an introduction to styling them. How to style tracksuit bottoms can be as easy as swapping your usual trousers for a pair of joggers with elevated details, like zip pockets and contrast waistband. Style with a long-sleeve T-shirt or crew-neck sweatshirt, and finish with an eye-catching pair of everyday sneakers, like two-tone Dunks. The simplicity and clean lines of this outfit make it instantly feel more elevated.
Words by Aemilia Madden