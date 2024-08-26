What Is Pickleball? And how do you play it?

For Rick Witsken, a former professional tennis player who is a pickleball coach and one of the co-founders of the National Pickleball League—a new professional league for players aged 50 and over—the approachable learning curve is a huge part of the appeal. Players enjoy the game in minutes.

"It's so much easier to get good at [pickleball] than tennis", said Witsken. He explained that, with tennis, players might need a few lessons before they can successfully hit the ball back and forth three times in a rally.

"But with pickleball, you're doing that in the first five minutes. And the longer the rally, the more the excitement builds, and the more fun it becomes. The entry into being decent at pickleball is so much greater than tennis—that's why the popularity is through the roof", he said.

Ernie Medina, a USA Pickleball Ambassador and certified Professional Pickleball Registry coach, agrees. He thinks the game's popularity is tied to the fact that it's a bit more like "big ping-pong" than "little tennis".

"The size of the court may also play a role in the popularity of the sport from a social perspective", Witsken said. Since players are closer together and don't have to run as much, they can easily chat and laugh over each point.

But the small court doesn't mean pickleball isn't serious exercise: A 2021 study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that in a study on inactive adults who started playing pickleball, the participants' leg power increased by 11 percent in just six weeks.

As a comparison, high-intensity football training often improves leg power by 15 to 16 percent in older men over four months. In addition to seeing physical health benefits, the pickleballers in the study said the game was fun and that they enjoyed playing. The average participant did 4.5 hours of exercise over the six-week period, and they reported that their well-being improved during that time.