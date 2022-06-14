How to Overcome Your Biggest Fears, According to Author Lewis Howes

We all develop a wide range of skills in school, but one major topic your syllabi likely lacked? How to handle all your feelings. So when life throws the truly tough stuff at us—in Lewis Howes' case, that included sexual abuse, a brother in jail and an injury that ended his professional American football career—we don't know how to cope, let alone thrive. After sulking on his sister's sofa for a second, Howes decided to face his biggest fears (those aforementioned feelings) and get vulnerable. Now a popular podcast host, best-selling author, business coach and Team USA handball player, Howes is on a mission to help others find greatness by confronting what they're afraid of. In this episode, the JOAT opens up to Nike senior director of performance Ryan Flaherty about how he's achieved mental and physical health by working through shame and an identity crisis, and how relying on mentors has turned him into an "athlete of life". His advice for creating a fear list, shedding personality masks (he has some powerful words for all you male listeners on this one) and thinking exponentially can help us all create our own course on emotional intelligence. Better late than never.