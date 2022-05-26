How To Get Stains Out of White Shirts

A shop-bought stain remover can be handy to have, but if you'd like to make your own using household staples, you only need two ingredients to create a DIY stain-fighting solution.

In a small bowl, mix two parts hydrogen peroxide (the 3% kind) with one part washing-up liquid, depending on how much solution you'd like to make. For example, if you use 2 tablespoons of hydrogen peroxide, mix it with 1 tablespoon of washing-up liquid. For a standard-sized household spray bottle, try using ⅔ cup hydrogen peroxide and ⅓ cup washing-up liquid.

Carefully pour the solution into the spray bottle (use a funnel to help avoid spills, if you have one).

Tip: If you don't have hydrogen peroxide to hand, use white vinegar instead. And, if you need a substitute for washing-up liquid, castile soap works, too.