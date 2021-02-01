How Can I Get Faster?

Strategise Your Snack

There's no magic food that can make you faster (bummer, we know). But eating a combo of protein and carbs, like a hard-boiled egg and a piece of fruit, within the hour before your run, workout or game packs a one-two performance punch. "The protein helps stabilise your blood sugar levels and prevent unwanted muscle damage, while the carbs provide easily accessible fuel, so you aren't running on empty or on yesterday's glycogen stores, which aren't as efficient", says Ryan Maciel, RD, the head performance-nutrition coach for Precision Nutrition. The pair can help you feel more energised to turbo-charge your speed and better equipped to maintain it.



Drinks can be equally vital. Take coffee or tea: "Caffeine stimulates your brain, so you're more mentally alert and can run faster. And some studies show that caffeine causes a reduction in your RPE", says Maciel. In fact, consuming caffeine helped well-trained recreational runners run 1 percent faster during a 5K time trial, found a study published in the "Journal of Science and Medicine in Sport".﻿ That's no small thing in a sport where every second counts. Maciel recommends sipping 1.5 milligrams per pound of bodyweight an hour before you head out (for a 68kg athlete, that would translate to 225 milligrams of caffeine, or around two cups of coffee).



Not a caffeine fiend? Try a shot of beetroot juice: Runners who did so cut 1.5 percent off their 5K race times, found one study, and another small study suggests that drinking beetroot juice for seven days straight pre-race could lead to faster sprint times. Beetroot juice is rich in nitrates, explains Maciel, which "research shows can increase blood flow, improve lung function and strengthen muscle contractions", all of which are crucial elements for speed.