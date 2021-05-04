Global Footballer Ada Hegerberg's Golden Hour Routine Can Help You Score Your Own Goals

How to Create Your Own Golden Hour

Sigh of relief: Despite the fancy name, a golden hour is actually incredibly simple to DIY. Just choose the activity that lights up your soul and that you could get better at. Then decide how long your "hour" will be, how frequently you'll do it and whether you'll fly solo or invite a few of your people.



"There are no right or wrong answers", says Cacioppo, but you want your "hour" to be long enough that you can feel immersed in the activity (so probably 20 minutes or more), and occasional enough that you still look forward to it (that could be every day, once a week or once a month or season). Throw your phone into Do Not Disturb, block off your calendar—do whatever you need to protect this time, she adds.



As for what you do during your golden hour? Go through the rudimentary skills that you learnt at the very beginning, especially the ones you haven't practised in a while, says Cacioppo. And—this is key—notice whether you're smiling throughout. If you're not, you're probably focusing on the wrong thing—so recalibrate until you nail that happy face naturally. Once you do, the light may be just right for snapping that photo, whether you choose to or not.