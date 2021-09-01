New Examples

What would you do if a friend thought you were acting like a superstar?

EMMA: I would be ashamed, I think. I would not know what to do with myself, that's something I've been trying to avoid my whole life by just being down to earth.

And if somebody that knows me well, would say, ‘that's a side that I have never seen of you before. And it's something I don't like’, I don't know how I would act because I'm so scared. Because I don't like people who change. I see people changing after achieving things, not even like the big things, but when they think they achieve something and they act differently I don't like that about people. If somebody's changing because of that, that's somebody I don't need in my circle.