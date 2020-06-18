How Much Water Runners Really Need

Tips for Carrying H2O

Relying on public water fountains to stay hydrated during your workout is tough, and for some routes, impossible. Gripping a water bottle throughout your run can be a drag too. A few good solutions: handheld bottles that fit into a carrier with a band that slides over your hand; bottle belts, which put the weight of the water on your hips; and vests that let you stash bottles on your chest or have bladders with straws on the back.



Keep in mind that while this gear tends to be ergonomic, it can have an effect on your form, says Jason Fitzgerald, a USA Track & Field–certified coach, head coach of Strength Running and the host of the Strength Running Podcast. "A full hydration bladder can cause you to lean too far forwards, and wearing a water bottle on one side of your hip or carrying it in one hand can make you lean slightly more to one side", he says.



While neither are a huge deal—and certainly less problematic than being dehydrated is—these little imbalances can add up over time. Try your best to even them out by switching the hand that's holding the bottle, the side that the bottle is stashed on in your belt, or if a belt has multiple bottles, taking sips from each one instead of downing one at a time. As for hydration bladders, fill them with only as much water as you need for your workout, not necessarily to the brim.