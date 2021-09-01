How to Choose Yoga Trousers for Women and Men

Generally speaking, it's best to wear tight-fitting, full-length yoga trousers to provide grip, in case you have to get into poses that require you to hold your calves or ankles.Three-quarter-length trousers leave your ankles bare and make it difficult for you to do this, especially if your legs are slippery from sweat.

There are also tapered, loose yoga trousers, which might be great for yoga that focuses more on breathing and meditation rather than intense movements such as those required for vinyasa.

High-waisted yoga trousers provide lots of mid-section coverage and generally tend to be more flattering on many different body shapes.One thing to note is that yoga trousers aren't the same thing as leggings.Leggings are meant to be worn for comfort only and may not be the best option if they're made from cotton, as this fabric tends to absorb moisture and make your clothing heavier, rather than wicking it away.

For men, styles for yoga trousers tend to be looser-fitting and look more like joggers, but still provide secure waistbands and flexibility without sagging.Some men choose to wear compression trousers with shorts over them or a pair of breathable shorts.

For ladies and gentlemen, always do the bend test when you're trying on trousers—you don't want your trousers to rip during class.Some fabrics may appear to be opaque, until you stretch or bend over.