The 7 Best Nike Winter Coat Styles for Kids

Like a tractioned pair of snow boots or a cosy beanie, a durable and insulating winter jacket is a wardrobe essential for kids. Whether the kid in your life is dressing for a snowy wonderland or a sloshy, rainy haze, Nike offers an assortment of youth winter coats for a range of ages and different wintry weather conditions.

These jackets come in sizes for older kids (ages 7 to 15), younger kids (ages 3 to 7), toddlers and babies. From synthetic-fill puffer jackets to water-resistant outer shells, check out the best Nike winter coats for kids below.

(Related: Shop These Nike Gift Ideas for Kids)